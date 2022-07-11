An Update on Yucatan, Mexico’s Tourism Developments
The state of Yucatan, located in southeast Mexico and home to destinations including Mérida and Valladolid, as well as the ruins of Chichén-Itzá, provided an update on the state’s new destination offerings, developments and attractions following the completion of its latest campaign, “365 Days of Yucatan”.
The campaign showcased 365 of the state’s tourism products and promoted them to local, national and international travelers.
One of the biggest updates is about the state’s cruise industry. The Puerto Progreso cruise port is being expanded to offer a port to passenger ships for up to 8,000 passengers. The state has also sent a letter of intent to Fincantieri, a world-renowned ship-building company, to build the largest shipyard in the Americas.
From February to April 2022, a total of 48 cruise ships arrived in Yucatan, welcoming over 142,000 passengers. Over 100 are expected to call at Progreso this year.
The Yucatan Riviera area is growing as a tourist destination, with new boutique hotel openings, event spaces and more, including new destination wedding event spaces that welcome all couples, now that the state has legalized same-sex marriages.
In Mérida, La Plancha will become a recreational space for both residents and tourists. As a large, centrally located park, La Plancha will work to purify the city’s air while also providing a beautiful green space for people to enjoy.
La Plancha isn’t the only sustainability initiative the state has created; the seven main beaches in the state have reduced solid waste contamination by up to 94 percent. These beaches include Río Lagartos, Celestún, Telchac, Sisal, Cancunito, San Felipe and El Cuyo.
Air connectivity is also growing in the state. A new daily direct flight from Mexico City’s Toluca Airport to Merida International Airport (MID) will begin on September 9 via Viva Aerobus. The state currently enjoys direct and non-stop flights from Dallas, Houston, Miami, Oakland and Tijuana/San Diego.
“Yucatan is a destination that is prepared to receive large groups, the traveler in search of adventure, romance or tranquility; Yucatan is a guarantee of good food and good travel,” said Michelle Fridman, Minister of SEFOTUR. "Every day we work to show Mexico and the world that Yucatan has it all, including security, an essential guarantee for those looking for a destination to visit.”
This month, SEFOTUR, the state’s Ministry of Tourism, launched a new campaign aiming to showcase the region’s rich culinary culture. “365 Flavors of Yucatan” hopes to draw foodies to the region, utilizing the hashtag #YucatanIsFlavor across social media platforms.
