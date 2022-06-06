Last updated: 05:44 PM ET, Mon June 06 2022

Anguilla Ends Use of Online Entry Portal for Travelers

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff June 06, 2022

Anguilla island, Caribbean sea
Anguilla island, Caribbean sea (Photo via daniloforcellini / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Anguilla announced that it has ended the use of its online entry portal for travelers entering the country.

Anguilla’s Ministry of Health updated the guidelines for entry protocols, in accordance with its evolving COVID-19 Exit Strategy. The new guidelines came into effect on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

All travelers over the age of five are required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination as well as a valid, negative COVID-19 test. Tests can be a PCR or NAA test administered within three days of arrival or a rapid antigen test that must be taken no more than two days before arrival.

Travelers cannot use self-administered/home testing kits (including video proctored) or antibody tests.

The testing on arrival requirement has also been removed. Those arriving without proof of an accepted negative test result will be required to take one upon arrival in Anguilla. Travelers who do arrive without the required tests will need to remain in place at their hotel while awaiting results and must pay a fine.

Anguilla is a vaccination-only destination for adult visitors. Those travelers who are unvaccinated can request a medical exemption permitting entry into Anguilla at visitanguilla@gov.ai using the subject heading “Request for COVID-19 Vaccination Exemption." Those granted an exemption will be required to quarantine for five days.

For the latest insights on travel to Anguilla, check out the guide below:

