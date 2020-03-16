Last updated: 10:38 AM ET, Mon March 16 2020

Aruba Government Suspends All Inbound Travel by Non-Residents

Destination & Tourism March 16, 2020

PHOTO: Druif beach at sunset on Aruba island in the Caribbean sea.

Dear valued partner and friend,

As the collective global citizenship does their part to curtail the spread of COVID-19, our small island nation is no exception.

The Government of Aruba has made the difficult, but necessary decision to mandate a suspension of all inbound travel to Aruba by non-residents of Aruba.

This will be in effect beginning midnight Monday, March 16th and ending March 31, 2020. These restrictions are subject to change as we may consider additional precautionary measures.

Specifically;

-Anyone who is not a resident of Aruba, will not be permitted to enter Aruba.

-Visitors currently in Aruba will be able to leave Aruba.

-Aruba residents currently traveling abroad will be permitted to return home to Aruba.

-A negative travel advisory will be in place for Arubans

As you can imagine, this decision does not come without serious consideration as tourism is the lifeline of the Aruban people. However, our highest priority is the health and well-being of our people and our visitors. We value your partnership tremendously.

Travelers are reminded to adhere to the World Health Organization’s list of basic protective measures in order to reduce the risk of infection.

All other protocols defined by the World Health Organization are also in place and shall continue to be activated accordingly.

We look forward to welcoming visitors to our One Happy Island shores again when it is safe to do so. Our highest priority is the health and well-being of our people and our visitors.

Aruba Tourism Authority

SOURCE: Aruba Tourism Authority press release.

