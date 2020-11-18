Belgium Gives St. Nicholas an Exemption to Travel
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli November 18, 2020
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, with its accompanying lockdowns and travel restrictions and rules about the size of gatherings, children worldwide are probably wondering: How is Santa Claus going to deliver all those gifts?
That is especially true in Belgium, where St. Nicholas is the patron saint of children and where the legend of Sinterklaas began. In fact, there’s even a town in the European country called Sint-Niklaas which, along with all of Belgium, celebrates its Christmas on Dec. 6.
Well, the government in Belgium has moved quickly to allay any fears of the kids.
In an adorable message to children all over the country, government officials in Belgium have given St. Nick a special travel exemption, allowing the holly jolly gentleman to fly his sled filled with presents all over the world.
“Dear Saint, do what you do best: make every child happy. We are counting on you,” Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden and Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said in the joint letter.
Belgium is one of the European countries hit hard by the coronavirus, with the government enforcing a nightly curfew, tough quarantine rules and other measures to curb infections. So the ministers made sure in the letter to tell St. Nicholas to “always respect distancing, wash hands regularly and wear a face mask.”
With the past nine months having been especially hard on kids due to the virus, the government officials also asked St. Nick if he could abandon his nice or naughty lists this year.
“Every kid here is a hero,” the ministers said in their letter. “So, for once, you don’t have to check it in your big book.”
