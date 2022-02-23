Last updated: 07:36 AM ET, Wed February 23 2022

Bermuda To Drop Arrival Testing, Ban Unvaccinated Adults

February 23, 2022

Drews Bay, Bermuda
Drews Bay, Bermuda (Photo via Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon)

As of March 7, unvaccinated visitors aged 12 and older will not be allowed into Bermuda.

Visitors must provide proof of vaccination as well as a negative antigen or PCR test result taken within two days prior to arrival. Documentation must be uploaded to a traveller authorization form 24 to 48 hours before arrival.

Things will get easier for vaccinated adults. The COVID test upon arrival will be eliminated as will subsequent tests on days 4 and 10 of a traveller's stay.

Bermuda’s definition of fully-vaccinated is having received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine (one or two doses) with at least 14 days having passed since the last dose and before arrival in Bermuda.

Visitors under 12 years old do not need to be vaccinated as long as they are accompanied by vaccinated family members. Vaccinated visitors who have recently recovered from COVID but test positive on a PCR test will not be allowed to enter.

The current regulations for vaccinated visitors will remain in effect until March 7: travellers must complete a travel authorization form and pay $75, which covers the arrival test and subsequent tests. They must also present a negative PCR or antigen test result taken four days prior to arrival.

