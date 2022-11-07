Last updated: 10:06 AM ET, Mon November 07 2022

Bermuda to End Pandemic-Era Requirements November 14

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz November 07, 2022

Bermuda, Bermuda Tourism Authority, traveler, experiential travel
A man jumps off a cliff into the sea in Bermuda. (photo via Bermuda Tourism Authority)

Bermuda is ending its pandemic-era entry requirements and restrictions beginning November 14, replacing it with its pre-pandemic Bermuda Arrival Card system, which can be completed in minutes.

The Bermuda Tourism Authority’s Bermuda Arrival Card is a digital form for travelers to fill out; the BTA compiles visitor data to create tourism statistics.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Business traveler at the airport.

Airlines Making Flight Adjustments for Business Travelers

Commercial aircraft cabin with rows of seats down the aisle (Photo via Diy13 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Airline Passenger Traffic Up Over 50 Percent in September

Marriott International, Marriott, hotel logo, Marriott Logo

Marriott Bonvoy Partners with Rakuten for Loyalty Exchange...

Spiral tower with date palms and boats

gallery icon What It’s Like to Visit Qatar

Tracy Berkeley, interim Chief Executive Officer at BTA said, “Bermuda’s tourism industry fully supports the decision to eliminate the travel authorization and bring the island’s public health emergency orders to an end. We are especially appreciative of our partners in the Ministry of Health for the collaborative approach to solving our shared challenges. This is exciting news that will help to restore a frictionless travel experience for our visitors.”

According to TravelPulse Canada, there is no arrival processing time or fee associated with the card system. The Bermuda Arrival Card is available online. Once completed, travelers will be able to download the form on the website or via email. Travelers will then present it to immigration officials for inspection.

Hard copy “Pink Forms” will be available for non-resident travelers who have not completed the Bermuda Arrival Card.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Bermuda

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Spiral tower with date palms and boats

What It’s Like to Visit Qatar

Qatar Tourism Authority

Jamaica Launches New Advertising Campaign

Los Cabos Wins Several 2022 Travvy Awards

Uncovering History and Finding Relaxation in the British Virgin Islands

Rosarito, Mexico Has it All, Including Beaches, Food and Relaxation

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS