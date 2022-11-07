Bermuda to End Pandemic-Era Requirements November 14
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz November 07, 2022
Bermuda is ending its pandemic-era entry requirements and restrictions beginning November 14, replacing it with its pre-pandemic Bermuda Arrival Card system, which can be completed in minutes.
The Bermuda Tourism Authority’s Bermuda Arrival Card is a digital form for travelers to fill out; the BTA compiles visitor data to create tourism statistics.
Tracy Berkeley, interim Chief Executive Officer at BTA said, “Bermuda’s tourism industry fully supports the decision to eliminate the travel authorization and bring the island’s public health emergency orders to an end. We are especially appreciative of our partners in the Ministry of Health for the collaborative approach to solving our shared challenges. This is exciting news that will help to restore a frictionless travel experience for our visitors.”
According to TravelPulse Canada, there is no arrival processing time or fee associated with the card system. The Bermuda Arrival Card is available online. Once completed, travelers will be able to download the form on the website or via email. Travelers will then present it to immigration officials for inspection.
Hard copy “Pink Forms” will be available for non-resident travelers who have not completed the Bermuda Arrival Card.
