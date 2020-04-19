Last updated: 11:05 AM ET, Sun April 19 2020

Caribbean Tourism Launches Caribbean Dreaming Campaign

PHOTO: Beach with palm trees in Montego Bay, Jamaica. (photo via lucky-photographer/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The Caribbean Tourism Organization has launched a campaign to bring tourists back - when the time is right.

"We are working with our member countries on a #CaribbeanDreaming campaign in which we implore potential visitors to stay home and stay safe, but reassuring them that when it’s safe to travel again we’ll be ready to welcome them and to engage consumers and the trade," officials said. "It’s a simple campaign; the content is relaxing and comforting images and videos from member countries, but nothing that promotes festivals or major gatherings since we wish to respect the physical distancing message.

"We use the hashtags #CaribbeanDreaming #OneCaribbean and #Country’snameDreaming, or the member country’s preferred hashtag. Several of our members and partners are also doing their own #Dreaming campaigns and this complements what they do."

CTO officials also said the CTO UK chapter has launched an eight-week #CaribbeanDreaming campaign which aims to reassure and engage consumers and the trade and ensure they are ready for a rebound once the COVID-19 outbreak abates. #CaribbeanDreaming is being promoted via the CTO websites and social media channels, featuring a range of resources to inspire consumers and help agents plan clients’ holidays.

"We are also doing a series of podcasts focusing on how Caribbean tourism, including all stakeholders, can cope with, and recover from, COVID-19. The series, entitled, COVID-19: The Unwanted Visitor, is being produced weekly and can be found on major podcast sharing platforms such as Breaker, Spotify, Pocket Casts and Radio Public. It’s also being shared on social media."

