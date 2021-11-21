Discover the Romance in Puerto Vallarta
November 21, 2021
Romance is alive in Puerto Vallarta, where the great weather, beautiful beaches and historic cobblestone streets bring out each other’s best. Whether a couple has taken the initiative to get married, renew their vows, celebrate an anniversary, get engaged or just enjoy a romantic couple’s vacation, Puerto Vallarta offers plenty of fun and romance for any couple.
The destination, located on the west coast of Mexico in the state of Jalisco, is known for its incredible sunsets over the ocean. Whether you and yours will be celebrating with a formal occasion or simply enjoying a romantic dinner on the beach, one of the most romantic experiences in Puerto Vallarta is watching the incredible sunsets over the water.
The beaches are also special; whether you're active and adventurous or laid-back, Puerto Vallarta’s beaches and coastline offer great opportunities to get closer and make memories. Scuba diving and snorkeling make for great underwater experiences, where couples can discover the rich diversity of coral and fish, as well as spot some sea turtles!
One of the best area beaches is Yelapa, accessible only by a boat ride. This paradise offers relaxing beach experiences, but one hidden secret is the waterfall that visitors can hike to through the local jungle, then jump in to cool off.
Another great beach, and known as the most romantic in Puerto Vallarta, is Conchas Chinas, which is about 10 minutes away from the city center. It’s a great place for photos, with towering rock formations and beautiful blue-green water. That’s why it’s one of the most popular wedding destinations in Puerto Vallarta, too.
Back in the city center, away from the beaches, is a district called the Romantic Zone, or Olas Altas. This historic, artsy neighborhood is perfect for exploring with a loved one, with great nightlife, art, traditional market and the Lázaro Cardenas Park, which is an attraction in itself. Trends and Mexican traditions live side-by-side in this LGBTQ-friendly district.
There are also plenty of resorts that make great accommodations for a romantic vacation, honeymoon or destination wedding, including some adults-only options. One eco-friendly option is the Garza Blanca Preserve, Resort & Spa Puerto Vallarta. Xinalani is a yoga and wellness retreat, while Secrets Vallarta Bay offers an all-inclusive, adults-only option.
Many resorts offer event planners and wedding specialists on-site, so couples can rest easy knowing that much of the planning will be taken care of. However, if a wedding party doesn’t want the wedding at the resort in which they’re staying, or their accommodations don’t have planners, Puerto Vallarta offers a list of the best wedding planners that specialize in everything from mega-weddings to religious ceremonies to green events and more.
Puerto Vallarta can be a romantic destination for any type of couple, including those looking for a destination wedding. For more information, please click here.
