Full Schedule of White House Tours to Resume in July

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood June 28, 2022

White House, Washington D.C.
White House, Washington D.C. (photo via OlegAlbinsky / E+)

United States Government officials announced public tours of the White House would return to a full operating schedule next month.

According to The Associated Press, White House tours have been suspended since President Joe Biden took office in accordance with coronavirus guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

White House tours resumed on a limited basis on Friday and Saturday mornings in April, but the full schedule of tours from Tuesday through Saturday—sans federal holidays—starts on July 19.

As for COVID-related rules for people looking to take the tours, those experiencing symptoms within the 10 days before their visit should stay home, while masks will be provided for those who request them, but are not required.

White House officials said they would “continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation with guidance based on recommendations from the CDC, and other public health officials and medical experts, and reserves the right to adjust availability of the public tours as necessary to adhere to the latest health guidance.”

Earlier this month, President Biden and his administration announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would no longer require travelers arriving at American airports from other countries to present a negative COVID-19 test.

