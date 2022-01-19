Getting To Know Malaysia’s Vibrant Culture
Janeen Christoff January 19, 2022
The unique vibrant cultural diversity of Malaysians is on display to visitors through the country's varied cuisine, cultural events, festivals and celebrations.
Visitors to the country will find a diverse population made up primarily of Malays, Chinese, Indian and indigenous groups in Peninsular Malaysia such as Sabah and Sarawak all living harmoniously together.
One of the ways to experience the variety of Malaysia's cultural influences is to sample its cuisine. Street food is popular, and the top places to go are Jalan Alor in Kuala Lumpur and Jalan Gurney in Penang.
Visitors can further discover Malaysia's culture through its festivals and holidays. Eid Ul-Fitri, Eid Ul-Adha, Chinese New Year, Diwali, Thaipusam, Christmas, Sabah Kaamatan and Sarawak Gawai Festival are some of the biggest and most popular events.
Traveling through the country, visitors will notice even more cultural influences from the past, including from the periods of Portuguese, Dutch and British colonization, which can be seen through architectural wonders.
Its diversity extends to its flora and fauna as well as its people. Malaysia is home to one of the oldest rainforests in the world, dating back more than 130 million years, and is home to more than 17,000 species of flowering plants, 480 species of mammals and 150,000 species of invertebrates. There's much left to be discovered yet, as well. Scientists believe that a huge array of Malaysia’s wildlife, flora and fauna has yet to be uncovered.
The country is also home to four UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Kinabalu and Mulu National Parks are known for their pristine bio-diversity, while Georgetown and Melaka highlight Malaysia's cultural diversity and heritage. The Lenggong Valley is one of the oldest archaeological sites with evidence of early man.
