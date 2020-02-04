#GoForPuertoRico Campaign Emphasizes Positive Travel Trends
Destination & Tourism Brian Major February 04, 2020
Puerto Rico’s chief tourism marketing organization continues to emphasize the Caribbean nation’s improving leisure travel picture despite a series of significant disruptions, most recently January’s earthquakes. The newest campaign, #GoForPuertoRico, focuses on the island’s “resilient” spirit while highlighting recent positive visitor arrival and hospitality sector developments.
The new campaign from Discover Puerto Rico is aimed at publicizing the island’s diverse historic, natural, gastronomic and nightlife attractions, which remain strong traveler draws, even as the island continues its recovery from January’s earthquakes. The program was launched this week “across digital banners, social and pre-roll in key markets” said Discover Puerto Rico officials.
Recent Discover Puerto Rico data indicates travel to the island is poised for significant growth in 2020. Puerto Rico airports hosted 5.2 million travelers in 2019, officials said, while island hotels and resorts surpassed previous highs to achieve lodging revenue of nearly $1 billion in 2019.
The campaign highlights the upward trends in an attempt to build on Discover Puerto Rico’s April 2019 “Have We Met Yet?” tourism marketing program. The campaign encouraged travelers to visit Puerto Rico for its diverse attractions, left largely intact despite 2017’s storms, and also to support the island’s rebuilding efforts following the 2017 hurricanes.
“A way people can show their support for the island is to travel to Puerto Rico for their vacations, work trips, meetings, conferences and events,” said Brad Dean, Discover Puerto Rico’s CEO. Flights are operating to all airports while attractions and all major hotels are operating, added Dean. “Our destination is ready and continues to receive visitors not only in the San Juan area, but across all regions.”
