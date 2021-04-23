Last updated: 12:34 PM ET, Fri April 23 2021

Grenada Adjusts Quarantine Requirement for Vaccinated Travelers

Destination & Tourism Brian Major April 23, 2021

Approaching St. Georges harbor in Grenada
Grenada is adjusting the quarantine period for fully vaccinated travelers. (Photo by Brian Major)

Effective May 1, Grenada’s government will narrow the quarantine period for fully vaccinated visitors to the country to 48 hours pending a negative result from a PCR COVID-19 test administered upon entry.

Travelers are currently required to quarantine at their accommodations for the first four days of their Grenada visit, with a PCR test administered after day five. Under the new policy, travelers must still provide proof of a negative PCR test result up to 72 hours prior to arrival in Grenada.

Visitors must also apply for pre-travel authorization via the Grenada Ministry of Health website, and pay for the arrival PCR test through the government’s online payment portal. Travelers are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two weeks after a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Arriving passengers will not be permitted to leave quarantine until medical clearance is granted. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated or are unable to provide proof of their vaccination will be required to quarantine for up to seven days, with a PCR test being administered on day five.

“[Grenada’s] policies throughout the pandemic have been geared towards safeguarding the health of the population,” said Dr. Keith Mitchell, Grenada’s prime minister. “But at the same time, these policies have remained agile enough to adapt to the changes taking place as the pandemic evolves.”

Brian Major
