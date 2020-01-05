Hawaii: 5 Nonprofits You Can Support While Traveling
January 05, 2020
There’s no question that you’ll spend money when you go to Hawaii—it’s one of the most expensive destinations in the United States (and perhaps the world?). But, you can make sure it goes to good use, not only for your enjoyment but also for the benefit of the communities you visit.
Hawaii is full of non-profits working to restore different aspects of the environment, the culture and the traditions of the islands, and many offer tours in conjunction with their efforts. Combining tourism and education, the tours introduce visitors to the project at hand via experiential adventure. Here are five examples of these on-going initiatives in Hawaii:
Travel2Change
Travel2Change is a nonprofit that works with other nonprofits around Hawaii to help visitors locate “fun and impactful activities” throughout the islands. The website is a portal for tours and opportunities, both free and ticketed, that are currently being offered by nonprofits, everything from a snorkel and beach cleanup to a local food tour. The goal is to offer experiences where the time and money spent by visitors goes directly toward positively impacting the community.
Whale Trust Maui
When traveling to Maui during humpback whale season (Nov-Apr), you’ll have a lot of options when it comes to whale watching tours. You might be interested in learning more about each one and where your money goes. Nonprofit research organization Whale Trust Maui, which studies whale songs and mating behavior, lays out a nice set of guidelines for how to evaluate companies, and even gives its own recommendations for companies that donate back to whale research organizations (such as itself).
Ho`opulapula Haraguchi Rice Mill (Kauai)
Most of you have probably met the Haraguchi family and never realized it, for they run one of the most popular food trucks on the North Shore, Hanalei Taro & Juice. The family has farmed Karo, or Kalo, for six generations in Hanalei, and now they offer a new experience: a tour of an old rice mill, the only one remaining in Hawaii. But the tour offers something deeper, a look at the agricultural history of Hanalei and the current taro farming challenges today. The nonprofit uses its funds to host free educational tours for local students.
Painted Trees of Hawaii (Big Island)
There’s only one cloud forest in the entire United States, and it’s on the Big Island of Hawaii. It’s located inside of a nature conservancy and walking tours are offered by Painted Trees of Hawaii, an educational nonprofit that helps to protect the famous “painted trees,” also known as rainbow eucalyptus. The walking tours showcase the beautiful colors of the trees, and the fee helps the non-profit continue its efforts.
Malama Loko Ea Foundation (Oahu)
Perhaps no greater cultural and environmental project has taken place in Hawaii than the revitalization of its fishponds, a method of natural fish farming that speaks to the advanced level of the Hawaiian’s ingenuity. Using nothing more than a rock wall, the tides, and attention to nature, fishponds create a livable sanctuary for fish and serve as a sustainable source of food. At the heart of the restorations are the work of nonprofits like the Malama Loko Ea Foundation. On the north shore of Oahu in Haleiwa, its tour offers a look at the 400-year-old Loko Puuone fishpond and its related cultural practices, as well as a traditional net-throwing demonstration.
