Last updated: 12:45 PM ET, Mon August 23 2021

Hawaii Considers Return To Tougher COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli August 23, 2021

Sunset view in Maui, Hawaii
Sunset view in Maui, Hawaii (photo by Eric Bowman)

A surge in positive coronavirus infections in Hawaii has officials contemplating a return to tougher COVID-19 restrictions on travelers, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

COVID-19 testing for vaccinated domestic travelers, as well as implementing other requirements aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus, are all on the table, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said.

ADVERTISING

Potential solutions such as having people show vaccination cards to get into gyms, restaurants and other public places, as well as implementing curfews to reduce activities that could further strain health care facilities, are all possible.

Sunday, August 22, was in fact a record day for cases in Hawaii, which soared to a one-day high of 893. Green said 392 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals Sunday.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Deck chair on a cruise ship on the promenade deck

gallery icon 21 Tips and Things to Know for Cruising

suitcase, passport and medical mask

Some Airlines Starting to Ban Fabric Face Masks

Cruise ship chairs

CDC Issues Updated Recommendations for Cruising

Ready vacation suitcase, holiday concept

Why Company-Wide Vacations Are Catching On

Customs and Border Protection checkpoint at Canadian-U.S. border.

US Extends Ban on Nonessential Travel Along Mexican, Canadian...

“We peaked at 318 last year,” he said. “I’ve cautioned the governor and the mayors that if our numbers go much higher, we are going to lose some citizens to COVID that should be able to get care.”

A vaccination exemption has been in place since June 15 for vaccinated travelers who received at least one shot in Hawaii. It was offered July 8 to domestic trans- Pacific travelers.

The vaccine exemption has been credited with helping Hawaii’s domestic tourism rise above the peak 2019 level. It also has been criticized by some for increasing tourism demand for Hawaii, potentially contributing to coronavirus tolls.

On Saturday, 31,054 travelers arrived in Hawaii, according to Hawaii Safe Travels data. Some 26,682 of them were visitors.

“We have about 900,000 visitors coming in a month, and we are to blame for everything,” said Hewett. “You will never convince me that those numbers are right. It’s like saying the moon is made of green cheese.”

Tutu Man Kawaikapu Hewett – a founding member of Hawaii Quarantine Kapu Breakers, an entertainer and a former Hawaii Tourism Authority board member – said he supports toughening Safe Travels entry requirements immediately as well as instituting short-term lockdowns and curfews. He also wants officials to beef up enforcement of Hawaii’s coronavirus restrictions.

“I’m a great-grandfather, a grandfather, a father. I want to make sure that everyone survives this. I’m going to support anything and everything that makes us safer,” Hewett said.

For more information on Hawaii

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Aerial view of Isla Isabel

Explore the Islands of Riviera Nayarit

Riviera Nayarit

Most Popular US Travel Destinations This August, According To Google

Venice To Charge Entry Fees, Require Reservations Starting Next Summer

gallery icon The Ultimate British Travel Bucket List

Costa Rica To Offer New Year-Long Digital Nomad Visa

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS