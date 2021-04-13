Last updated: 03:06 PM ET, Tue April 13 2021

Israel Plans To Open International Travel To Vaccinated Visitors

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff April 13, 2021

Aerial view of the beach in Tel Aviv, Israel
Aerial view of the beach in Tel Aviv, Israel. (photo via vblinov/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

After more than a year of being closed to international travel, Israel is reopening its borders with a phased approach.

Starting on May 23, the country will welcome visitors from foreign countries who have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Anguilla

Anguilla Updates Entry Protocols Under COVID-19 ‘Exit...

International flight landing in Los Angeles

Los Angeles to Become First US City To Reach Health & Safety...

Disneyland

Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Reopening With Upgrades

Panoramic view of Valletta at sunset with Carmelite Church dome and St. Pauls Anglican Cathedral. Malta (photo via Bareta / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Malta Will Pay Travelers To Stay On The Island This Summer

Pool view at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Announces Reopening Date for Loews Sapphire...

“I am happy to share the news that Israel is taking great strides in reopening to international travel this May,” said Eyal Carlin, tourism commissioner for North America.

“We have been working to develop a plan that allows not only for the country to reopen to visitors, but also to ensure that everyone stays safe. We have come so far, and it is for this reason we are adapting this proactive strategy of having a phased opening. Sixty percent of Israel's population has been vaccinated and with the United States and Israel using the same vaccines, we are hopeful that by summer we can open our doors wide and welcome every visitor to Israel who would like to come.”

Israel will not just throw open its doors. The country is taking a phased approach, starting with a pilot program kicking off on May 23. This program will allow a select number of tour groups to visit Israel. That number will gradually increase based on the overall health situation and progress/success of the program.

For individual travelers, Israel is planning for a July reopening.

Entry protocols will be strict. Visitors will need a negative PCR test before boarding a plane to Israel. Upon arrival at Ben Gurion Airport, a serological test will be done to prove vaccination upon arrival. Israel is also discussing vaccine-certificate validation that would replace the need for serological testing.

For more information on Israel

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Anguilla

Anguilla Updates Entry Protocols Under COVID-19 ‘Exit...

Los Angeles to Become First US City To Reach Health & Safety Milestone

Malta Will Pay Travelers To Stay On The Island This Summer

gallery icon The World's Best Countries in 2021

Coney Island Reopens After Long Layoff

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS