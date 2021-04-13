Israel Plans To Open International Travel To Vaccinated Visitors
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff April 13, 2021
After more than a year of being closed to international travel, Israel is reopening its borders with a phased approach.
Starting on May 23, the country will welcome visitors from foreign countries who have been vaccinated for COVID-19.
“I am happy to share the news that Israel is taking great strides in reopening to international travel this May,” said Eyal Carlin, tourism commissioner for North America.
“We have been working to develop a plan that allows not only for the country to reopen to visitors, but also to ensure that everyone stays safe. We have come so far, and it is for this reason we are adapting this proactive strategy of having a phased opening. Sixty percent of Israel's population has been vaccinated and with the United States and Israel using the same vaccines, we are hopeful that by summer we can open our doors wide and welcome every visitor to Israel who would like to come.”
Israel will not just throw open its doors. The country is taking a phased approach, starting with a pilot program kicking off on May 23. This program will allow a select number of tour groups to visit Israel. That number will gradually increase based on the overall health situation and progress/success of the program.
For individual travelers, Israel is planning for a July reopening.
Entry protocols will be strict. Visitors will need a negative PCR test before boarding a plane to Israel. Upon arrival at Ben Gurion Airport, a serological test will be done to prove vaccination upon arrival. Israel is also discussing vaccine-certificate validation that would replace the need for serological testing.
Comments
