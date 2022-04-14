Jamaica Drops COVID-Testing, Mask Mandates for International Travelers
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood April 14, 2022
Government officials in Jamaica announced international travelers would no longer be required to present a negative coronavirus test before arriving, starting on April 16.
In addition, Jamaica’s mandate to wear a mask in enclosed public spaces will also end on April 15. All other public health measures remain in place, including public establishments being required to provide handwashing stations for anyone entering the premises.
Visitors and residents are also encouraged to exercise caution and observe best practices for health and safety. The island recently eliminated travel-related quarantines and the requirement for travelers to complete a Travel Authorization Form before entry.
“Eliminating mask mandates and the need for travelers to present a negative COVID test result are important strides toward our continued gradual relaxation of travel protocols as the spread of COVID-19 keeps declining,” Jamaica Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett said.
“We are optimistic that these simpler requirements will serve to increase the appeal of Jamaica as a premier destination and keep us moving along the road to a stronger recovery for both the tourism sector and the nation’s economy as a whole,” Bartlett continued.
The Jamaican government also shortened the isolation period required for U.S. travelers who test positive while on the island and eliminated quarantine restrictions for fully vaccinated business travelers who present a negative PCR test taken within three days of travel.
“As we review our Jamaica CARES program and travel protocols regularly, taking these actions was the logical next step to keep Jamaica aligned with best practices globally,” Jamaica Tourist Board Director Donovan White said. “Many destinations in the Caribbean region and around the world have been easing travel requirements, so this change will help us ensure that Jamaica retains its leadership position among the world’s top tourism destinations.”
Last week, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) downgraded Jamaica to a Level 1 designation in its latest COVID-19 travel advisory.
