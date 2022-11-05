Last updated: 11:40 PM ET, Sat November 05 2022

Jamaica Launches New Advertising Campaign

Rich Thomaselli November 05, 2022

Jamaica Tourism
Jamaica has broken a new advertising campaign (Jamacia Tourism Board)

The popular vacation destination of Jamaica has launched a new advertising campaign.

The tagline for the marketing blitz is ‘Come Back to the Vibe That Comes Alive in Jamaica,’ and looks to take advantage of the resurgence of travel this year after two years of restrictions and protocols brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In Jamaica, we’ve been recording arrivals that exceed pre-Covid levels, demonstrating that our travel sector is resilient and so are travelers,” Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica, said in a statement. “While everyone has been impacted by the pandemic, we want to let everyone know that Jamaica is good for the spirit. Therefore, it is the ideal destination to help people rediscover their own sense of adventure, natural curiosity, human connection and ultimately realize their most valuable human potential.”

The campaign was created by Accenture Song, the advertising agency of record for the Jamaica Tourist Board.

The marketing effort welcoming people working together to help visitors live their best lives. The campaign was filmed utilizing over 50 local Jamaican crew members across locations in Jamaica spanning from Portland to St. Ann. Real couples and a real family were cast for the campaign so it would portray an authentic experience. Campaign music is also an original score created by Jamaican music producers.

"We felt it was important to really show people what Jamaica is all about and what differentiates it from other competitive destinations,” said Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board, Donovan White. “While we have plenty of sun, sea, and sand, it’s our uniquely Jamaican culture from our music to our food to our people that really distinguishes us. It’s the reason travelers choose to come here - so they can experience and connect with our vibe that comes alive.”

