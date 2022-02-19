Jordan Eases Restrictions for International Travelers
Perhaps you’ve had a wanderlust to visit Amman, the cosmopolitan capital city of Jordan.
Or maybe be mesmerized by the ancient yet remarkably well-preserved area of Petra, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. Or float in the Dead Sea or be amazed by the sandstone and granite landscapes of Wadi Rum.
Now you can again act on that wanderlust.
The Jordan Tourism Board has announced it will reopen to international visitors with fewer COVID-19 restrictions in place starting March 1, a boon to the Middle East country’s tourism which, like many nations, has suffered due to the pandemic.
We are glad to announce that as from the 1st of March 2022 travelers to Jordan will no longer need to conduct a PCR test before departure to Jordan nor will they need to conduct a PCR test upon arrival at the airports, land boarders or sea ports.— Jordan Tourism Board (@VisitJordan) February 17, 2022
According to the Associated Press, tourists still must sign a pledge to be tested while in Jordan if they begin to feel symptoms of the virus coming on. They must also agree to quarantine if they do end up catching COVID-19.
“We hope the relaxing of previous restrictions will help once again the recovery of tourism to the kingdom and ease access for travelers planning their trips to Jordan,” said Abed Al-Razzaq Arabiyat, the tourism board's managing director.
For the latest insights on travel to Jordan, check out the guide below:
