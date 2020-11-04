Las Vegas Cancels New Year’s Eve Fireworks
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli November 04, 2020
There is no ‘bad time’ to go to Las Vegas.
But, certainly, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been some disappointing times to be there, especially with some restaurants still shuttered and musical acts and shows only now starting to come back.
Now comes another piece of tough news – the world-renowned fireworks display put on by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on New Year’s Eve on the famed Strip has been canceled.
“Las Vegas has always been a bucket list New Year’s Eve destination,” LVCVA CEO Steve Hill said in a statement. “But as we have said throughout the year, the safety and security of our guests and employees is our top priority, and with that in mind, we will not have a fireworks show on December 31st.”
The display to ring in the new year has been epic on the strip, although Hill said the tourism group was trying to replace it.
“We have some special things planned to welcome 2021 with the hope and promise it brings,” he told the Reno Gazette Journal.
