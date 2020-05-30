Las Vegas’ Fremont Street Experience to Reopen June 3
The Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas – truly an experience unto itself – is set to reopen to visitors on June 3.
A countdown clock has been installed at the attraction, which is a pedestrian mall featuring entrances to hotel-casinos, retail shops and street performers, and notable for its canopy covering that beams visuals off the world’s largest screen.
A ‘Countdown Clock’ has been installed on the screen.
The Fremont Street Experience, like its Las Vegas Strip brethren, has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Strip hotels and casinos are scheduled to start reopening on June 4.
“The health and well-being of our guests, tenants, resort partners and employees remain a top priority to Fremont Street Experience,” Patrick Hughes, president and CEO of Fremont Street Experience, said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming guests back to Fremont Street Experience soon.”
According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Viva Vision Canopy is the world’s largest single video screen at 16,433,152 pixels. The lights draw more than 23 million visitors every year.
In fact, the Fremont Street Experience just added new visuals barely three months ago, and has been waiting to show them off.
