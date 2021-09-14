Last updated: 02:56 PM ET, Tue September 14 2021

MMGY Global Announces Travel Marketing Collective

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff September 14, 2021

Businessmen shaking hands
The alliance aims to help destinations as travel recovers. (photo via peshkov/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

MMGY Global has announced the launch of a global partnership across 34 countries to deliver a new focus for destination and hospitality brands to reach international travelers.

The MMGY Global Travel Marketing Collective is an alliance of locally-based marketing agencies specializing in travel, tourism and hospitality with a joint goal of delivering expertise at a global level and providing in-depth localized knowledge and contacts on the ground.

ADVERTISING
MORE Destination & Tourism
Overlooking St. Kitts’ Frigate Bay

CDC Updates Countries on 'Very High' Travel Risk...

The Australian national flag with a plane flying overhead.

Australia Trialing COVID-19 Vaccine Passports for Select...

Key West Florida

The Florida Keys Unveils New and Enhanced Tourism Offerings

With the launch of this new global initiative, MMGY pointed to research that indicates there will be an unprecedented demand for international travel as pandemic-related travel restrictions are loosened. This surge creates a need for marketing on both the local and global level, which the new Travel Marketing Collective alliance will be able to meet.

The focus of the alliance is to bring specialist agencies together and deliver a range of marketing services from representation and research to creative and integrated campaigns.

“It’s been an extremely tough few years for our industry. In 2019, the travel and tourism sector contributed 10.4% to global GDP–a share which decreased to 5.5% in 2020 with 62 million jobs lost. Travel is such a force for good, and I am excited that this move will enable us all to support the industry and help to regain the lost momentum at pace,” said Amanda Hills, president of MMGY Hills Balfour. “I am really proud to be part of such an exceptional collective of leading marketing agencies, all of which will be there to support our clients and customers both globally and locally with strategic and innovative thinking.”

The MMGY Global Travel Marketing Collective includes the following members in its alliance:

AIGO / Milan, Italy

Alchemia Communications Group / Mexico City, Mexico

BrandStory / Singapore

Buzz Travel Marketing / New Delhi, India

GTI Tourism / Sydney, Australia

Interamerican Network / Sao Paulo, Brazil

Lieb Management / Munich, Germany

PacRim Marketing Group / Tokyo, Japan

Related / Aarhus, Denmark

TMI Consultancy / Moscow, Russia

Travel Advance / Prague, Czech Republic

Two Tone Global / Johannesburg, South Africa

For more information on United States

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
The Australian national flag with a plane flying overhead.

Australia Trialing COVID-19 Vaccine Passports for Select...

The Florida Keys Unveils New and Enhanced Tourism Offerings

Hawaiian Tourist Attraction Facing Shutdown

Mexico Tourism Spending Increased This Summer

Hill County Meets Urban Living In Austin, Texas

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS