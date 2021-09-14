MMGY Global Announces Travel Marketing Collective
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff September 14, 2021
MMGY Global has announced the launch of a global partnership across 34 countries to deliver a new focus for destination and hospitality brands to reach international travelers.
The MMGY Global Travel Marketing Collective is an alliance of locally-based marketing agencies specializing in travel, tourism and hospitality with a joint goal of delivering expertise at a global level and providing in-depth localized knowledge and contacts on the ground.
With the launch of this new global initiative, MMGY pointed to research that indicates there will be an unprecedented demand for international travel as pandemic-related travel restrictions are loosened. This surge creates a need for marketing on both the local and global level, which the new Travel Marketing Collective alliance will be able to meet.
The focus of the alliance is to bring specialist agencies together and deliver a range of marketing services from representation and research to creative and integrated campaigns.
“It’s been an extremely tough few years for our industry. In 2019, the travel and tourism sector contributed 10.4% to global GDP–a share which decreased to 5.5% in 2020 with 62 million jobs lost. Travel is such a force for good, and I am excited that this move will enable us all to support the industry and help to regain the lost momentum at pace,” said Amanda Hills, president of MMGY Hills Balfour. “I am really proud to be part of such an exceptional collective of leading marketing agencies, all of which will be there to support our clients and customers both globally and locally with strategic and innovative thinking.”
The MMGY Global Travel Marketing Collective includes the following members in its alliance:
AIGO / Milan, Italy
Alchemia Communications Group / Mexico City, Mexico
BrandStory / Singapore
Buzz Travel Marketing / New Delhi, India
GTI Tourism / Sydney, Australia
Interamerican Network / Sao Paulo, Brazil
Lieb Management / Munich, Germany
PacRim Marketing Group / Tokyo, Japan
Related / Aarhus, Denmark
TMI Consultancy / Moscow, Russia
Travel Advance / Prague, Czech Republic
Two Tone Global / Johannesburg, South Africa
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Distinct Brands Under One UmbrellaPromoted by Palladium Hotel Group
-
-
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS