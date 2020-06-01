Last updated: 05:05 PM ET, Mon June 01 2020

New Zealand Reconnects With the World Through New Global Campaign

Milford Sound, New Zealand
PHOTO: Milford Sound, New Zealand. (photo via Sorajack/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Tourism New Zealand is reconnecting with the world through a new global campaign.

The country’s borders remain closed, but the Tourism New Zealand team is looking ahead to a time when reopening is possible.

A new video, “Pure,” shares a message of reflection, hope and love and reinforces important values embedded in the New Zealand way of life from its unique Maori culture.

“A forced pause can be cause for reflection on what’s most important to all of us,” said Tourism New Zealand director of marketing, Brodie Reid. “With barely a place on earth untouched by the global pandemic, its far-reaching negative impact is devastating and undeniable. Yet in times of crisis, there lies opportunity. A time to pause, reflect and repurpose both ourselves and the world we live in. As old ways break down under pressure, new ways can break through or we can simply be reminded of what has always mattered.”

Reid added: “For us, these values are not a new belief system or a new way of living. But it feels like they are more important than ever right now.”

“We know many people around the world also feel a special connection to our home, so we want to reassure them that we are taking care of it and when it is safe to do so, we look forward to sharing our place again.”

Janeen Christoff
