Nuevo Vallarta Becomes Nuevo Nayarit

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff February 04, 2022

SECTUR estima que al puente vacacional del 5 de febrero genere un consumo turístico superior a los 35 mil millones de pesos. (Photo: via Riviera Nayarit).
Nuevo Vallarta is now Nuevo Nayarit. (Photo via Riviera Nayarit).

Nuevo Vallarta will now be called Nuevo Nayarit, according to the region's incoming governor, Miguel ángel Navarro Quintero.

The decision, made at the beginning of the year, was undertaken to reposition the state within the travel community, according to a report in Riviera Maya News.

Quintero noted that he had signed an alliance with several other states, including Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora and Sinaloa, called Alianza del Mar de Cortés and hopes to attract more international visitors.

Nuevo Nayarit is located on the Banderas Bay, 25 minutes from the Puerto Vallarta International Airport and is home to a number of beach resorts in the state of Riviera Nayarit.

