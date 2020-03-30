NYC & Company Debuts Virtual New York
NYC & Company unveiled Virtual New York, an online resource, enabling visitors to experience – virtually – the innumerable attractions available in New York City’s five boroughs.
The program, which was created in partnership with the Department of Cultural Affairs and the Mayor’s Office for Media, includes information and links on virtual programs at museums, galleries, comedy clubs, theaters and more.
“During this unprecedented time, New York City’s world-class tourism community is offering a wide-ranging virtual taste of the destination’s renowned cultural experiences,” said NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon. “We encourage New Yorkers and would-be travelers alike to show support and embrace escapism through the currently available, online offerings of the city’s attractions, museums, performing arts venues and beyond.”
The Metropolitan Opera will stream a different encore performance every night on its website at 7:30 p.m., with each performance available for 20 hours.
The York City Ballet is offering City Ballet The Podcast, featuring conversations with dancers, choreographers and orchestra musicians.
The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum has an Experience Intrepid Anywhere section on its website for family-oriented virtual tours.
Families can also check out the Explore page on the American Museum of Natural History website, which provides kids with activities designed to engage children in the natural world.
For a full rundown of virtual attractions and experiences, visit nycgo.com/virtualnyc.
