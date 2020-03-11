Last updated: 12:05 PM ET, Wed March 11 2020

NYC & Company Entices Visitors With ‘Keep Exploring NYC’ Initiative

Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey March 11, 2020

Lincoln Center NYC
New York City's robust array of events include performances at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in Manhattan.

In the wake of the coronavirus, NYC & Company – New York City’s tourism organization – said the destination is “operating as normal” and is encouraging visitors to explore its events and attractions through the new “Keep Exploring NYC” initiative, which puts the spotlight on the city’s cultural activities and attractions.

“During this uncertain time, it is more important than ever to remind locals and visitors that New York City is open for business,” said NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon. “As spring approaches, the city’s events, attractions plus world-renowned arts and cultural organizations continue to entice locals to plan a ‘staycation’ and draw tri-state area visitors for a weekend getaway.”

To encourage travelers and locals alike to get out and about, NYC & Company unveiled

Exhibitions include “Imaging Women in the Space Age” at the New York Hall of Science in Queens (through March 29); the Orchid Show at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx (through April 19); the “New British Galleries,” which opened at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan on March 2; and “The Nature of Color,” which debuts at the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan on March 9.

Performance options include the Der Fliegende Holländer opera at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in Manhattan (through March 27); and “Six the Musical,” which opens on Broadway on Sept. 13.

“As always, travelers are encouraged to follow the Center for Disease Control guidelines – washing hands frequently and staying home if sick,” NYC & Company said.

For more information on New York City

