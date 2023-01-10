Orlando Reveals 23 New Experiences for Visitors in 2023
Orlando, Florida certainly isn't resting on its laurels in 2023 as it anticipates remaining the most-visited destination in the U.S. in the year ahead.
To celebrate the new year, Visit Orlando has highlighted 23 new experiences that await travelers to Central Florida in 2023, including new attractions at Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort.
The TRON Lightcycle / Run will open at Magic Kingdom Park this spring while Magic Kingdom's updated nighttime spectacular will feature the return of "Happily Ever After." What's more, Journey of Water, inspired by Moana, will open in late 2023 within World Nature at EPCOT. At Universal Orlando, the Great Movie Escape escape room experience arrives at Universal CityWalk and the new Minion land at Universal Studios Florida, Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast opens this summer.
Elsewhere, LEGOLAND Florida will debut Pirate River Quest in early 2023 while SeaWorld Orlando's Pipeline: The Surf Coaster will arrive this spring.
New dining and nightlife openings include The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers at Disney's BoardWalk, Brew Theory Marketplace, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, Rosa Mexicano, KAVAS Tacos + Tequila, JoJo's ShakeBAR and Dizzy Donuts.
Officials also highlighted new openings or renovations taking place at seven local hotels and resorts, including Conrad Orlando (opening this fall); Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando — Disney Springs Area (to be completed this spring); Cambria Hotel Orlando Universal Blvd (opening in winter); Aloft Lake Nona (opening this fall); JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes (completed several multimillion-dollar renovations); Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando (new additions) and The Alfond Inn at Rollins (completing renovations this summer).
Meanwhile, Orlando Fringe will open "Fringe ArtSpace" year-round performing arts venue in downtown Orlando this January and Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will open Judson's music room this fall.
Finally, visitors can look forward to the new Brightline Orlando Station at Orlando International Airport's Terminal C, which will connect domestic and international visitors traveling between Orlando and Miami with stops in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.
"Orlando is an ever-growing destination offering incredible new experiences, unique places to stay and diverse dining for travelers," Visit Orlando president and CEO Casandra Matej said in a statement. "With major new attractions opening at our theme parks, several brand-new hotels ranging from luxury to budget, and increased accessibility for travelers to arrive in Orlando, 2023 is the perfect time to visit our unbelievably real destination."
