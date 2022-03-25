Palm Springs Becomes Autism Certified
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey March 25, 2022
Palm Springs has been designated as a Certified Autism Center (CAC) by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCE), a training and certification organization that meets the needs of professionals who work with autism and other cognitive disorders.
The CAC designation is the first step in the destination becoming a Certified Autism Destination (CAD), said Scott White, Visit Greater Palm Springs president and CEO.
“We are committed to working with our tourism and community partners to better prepare our destination to serve autistic travelers.”
The CAD designation will “offer visitors multiple trained and certified options to choose from when in the area, including entertainment, recreation and hotel options, Greater Palm Springs said, adding that it is working with the IBCCES “to involve key tourism, hospitality and recreation organizations in the community to achieve this goal in order to attract more visitors and ensure inclusive options are available.”
Added IBCCES Board Chairman Myron Pincomb, “We are thrilled to work with Visit Greater Palm Springs as the team expands its focus on accessibility and ensuring that autistic visitors and their families can have wonderful experiences.”
