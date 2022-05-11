Panama City Beach Unveils Accessible Travel Campaign
Visit Panama City Beach unveiled the “Fun.For.All.” campaign, which puts the spotlight on the destination’s myriad accessible travel options.
Launched in tandem with National Mobility Awareness Month, the initiative aligns with Visit Florida’s “Limitless Florida” campaign promoting accessible statewide resources and activities.
“Accessible travel is a top priority for our destination and community,” said Visit Panama City Beach President and CEO Dan Rowe.
“We believe every traveler should be able to experience our beaches, restaurants, hotels and resorts, as well as the endless activities and events we offer year-round.”
Panama City Beach provides travelers with elevated boardwalks, beach wheelchair rentals, accessible fishing piers, accessible attractions and accommodations, and a considerable number of restaurants with wheelchair ramps and spacious dining area.
For visitors with speech, hearing or vision impairments, the Bay Town Trolly provides sign language interpreters and documents in Braille upon request. It is also wheelchair accessible and service animal friendly.
Mobi-Mats, which are long rubber mats that serve as rollout walkways, are located at several beach access points, enabling visitors using wheelchairs, walkers or canes to access the beach.
Similarly, Mobi-Chairs, which are equipped with flotational wheels and armrests, aid those with mobility issues to move from the beach to the water.
Panhandle Getaways provides an array of accessible accommodations, including beach house rentals and resorts that are service animal friendly.
Holiday Inn Resort and Holiday Inn Express & Suites also offer accessible accommodations options.
Accessible attractions include St. Andrew’s State Park; the Shopping at Pier Park Mall; WonderWorks, an amusement park; and the Sea Dragon Pirate Cruise.
