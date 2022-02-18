Papua New Guinea Reopens to International Visitors
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey February 18, 2022
Papua New Guinea reopened its borders to international visitors on Feb. 16 “without pandemic approvals” or quarantines, said the Papua New Guinea Office of the Controller COVID-19 National Pandemic Response Joint Agency Task Force.
“There shall be no quarantine for any person, except for persons who test positive on arrival who shall be quarantined for seven days,” the task force said.
Travelers, with the exception of those under 18, must be fully vaccinated.
Visitors arriving at the destination will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival; those who test positive will be required to quarantine for seven days.
Travelers are required to be in possession of a COVID-19 test that was administered within 72 hours prior to departure, except for children five and under.
Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 are required to be in possession of a medical certificate stating that they are no longer infectious.
“We are thrilled to once again welcome international visitors to experience Papua New Guinea’s unparalleled culture, diving, landscapes, adventure activities and so much more,” the task force said.
