Last updated: 10:08 AM ET, Fri February 18 2022

Papua New Guinea Reopens to International Visitors

Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey February 18, 2022

Traditional village in Papua New Guinea
Traditional village in Papua New Guinea. (photo via andersen_oystein/E+)

Papua New Guinea reopened its borders to international visitors on Feb. 16 “without pandemic approvals” or quarantines, said the Papua New Guinea Office of the Controller COVID-19 National Pandemic Response Joint Agency Task Force.

“There shall be no quarantine for any person, except for persons who test positive on arrival who shall be quarantined for seven days,” the task force said.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Germany’s Cultural Cities & the Romantic Road with Oberammergau Passion Play featuring Berlin, Hamburg, Marburg, Rothenburg and Munich

Germany Encourages US Travelers To Visit This Year

Aruba

Aruba Eases COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Israel, flag, Jerusalem, old city, western wall

Israel Offers Free Guided Tours to the Public

Magens Bay, St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands

gallery icon Latest COVID-19 Travel Restrictions for the Caribbean's...

Travelers, with the exception of those under 18, must be fully vaccinated.

Visitors arriving at the destination will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival; those who test positive will be required to quarantine for seven days.

Travelers are required to be in possession of a COVID-19 test that was administered within 72 hours prior to departure, except for children five and under.

Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 are required to be in possession of a medical certificate stating that they are no longer infectious.

“We are thrilled to once again welcome international visitors to experience Papua New Guinea’s unparalleled culture, diving, landscapes, adventure activities and so much more,” the task force said.

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Germany’s Cultural Cities & the Romantic Road with Oberammergau Passion Play featuring Berlin, Hamburg, Marburg, Rothenburg and Munich

Germany Encourages US Travelers To Visit This Year

Germany Tourism

Finding the True Treasures of Florida’s Treasure Coast

gallery icon The Top International Destinations Unvaccinated Travelers Can Visit

What's New for Alaska in 2022

Aruba Eases COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS