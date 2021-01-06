Last updated: 05:27 PM ET, Wed January 06 2021

Puerto Rico Revises Coronavirus Restrictions

Destination & Tourism Brian Major January 06, 2021

Old San Juan Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico's governor has revised the island's COVID-19 protocols. (Photo by Brian Major)

Puerto Rico’s governor issued an executive order Tuesday revising the island’s COVID-19 protocols with measures including an 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew beginning January 8.

The initiatives are designed to provide small business owners and residents with “more flexibility as the island carves its path to economic recovery,” said officials at Discover Puerto Rico.

Governor Pedro Pierluisi’s order will extend for 30 days and include the suspension of a previous measure that closed non-essential businesses on Sundays. Puerto Rico’s beaches, natural attractions, marinas and pools will be permitted to open in accordance with social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines.

In addition, gatherings of people from different households are prohibited unless participants are separated by 10 feet or more and alcohol consumption beyond homes and in public outside of restaurants is prohibited.

Discover Puerto Rico officials are presently recommending only “essential travel” to the island.

Traveler unable to postpone or cancel their visit are required to complete an online form, take a PCR COVID-19 test no more than 72 hours before their arrival and present proof of a negative test result upon arrival to travel the island without observing the mandatory 14 day quarantine.

