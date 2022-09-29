Last updated: 04:29 PM ET, Thu September 29 2022

Puerto Rico's Resorts, Airports, Golf Courses and Attractions Open Following Hurricane Fiona

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke September 29, 2022

Sheraton San Juan, Distrito T-Mobile, San Juan, Puerto Rico
View of DISTRITO T-Mobile from the Sheraton San Juan. (photo via Discover Puerto Rico)

Most of Puerto Rico's renowned golf courses and resorts are fully operational following Hurricane Fiona’s landfall last week, the destination's marketing organization Destination Puerto Rico confirmed on Thursday.

The U.S. territory's airports, including Luis Muñoz Marín Airport in San Juan (SJU), Aeropuerto Internacional Mercedita (PSE) in Ponce, Antonio Rivera Rodríguez Airport (VQS) in Vieques and Rafael Hernández Marín International Airport (BQN) in Aguadilla are fully operational as well.

Additionally, cruise ports have reopened with select cruises and ferries operating.

Tourism officials also report that many areas, attractions and historical parks throughout the island are also available to tourists, including Old San Juan, Casa Bacardí, the Ron del Barrilito Tour, the Puerto Rico Convention Center, Carabalí Rainforest Adventure Park, Frutos del Guacabo, DISTRITO T-Mobile and Toro Verde Adventure Park.

The destination's 18 exceptional golf courses promise to be a big draw as Puerto Rico nears peak season in the final months of 2022. The Latin America Amateur Championship will be held on the island for the first time in January 2023 through a joint effort by the USGA, R&A and Augusta National and several courses are rated by Golfweek among the top 50 in the Caribbean, Mexico, Costa Rica and the Atlantic Islands.

“Puerto Rico is ideally suited for golf getaways thanks to our many courses, variety of resorts, and of course our welcoming people, eager to share the ‘Boricua’ way of life,” Brad Dean, Chief Executive Officer, Discover Puerto Rico, said in a statement.

Travelers in Puerto Rico or those with plans to visit soon are advised to contact their travel providers, lodging facilities, and local businesses directly to inquire about potential changes in operations due to Fiona. For the latest information, click here.

