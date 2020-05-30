Reopen Plan Set For Services at Yellowstone National Park
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli May 30, 2020
With the final three entrances to Yellowstone National Park set to reopen on Monday, June 1, so too will limited services associated with visiting the park including lodging, camping, food and retail shops run by Xanterra Travel Collection.
The National Park Service began opening Yellowstone on May 18 (South and East entrances), and just announced this week that the remaining three entrances (North, Northeast and West) will open on June 1.
Opening and closing dates are subject to change based on future conditions and public health guidance as well as the ability to maintain a safe environment for visitors, employees and NPS staff.
LODGING
At this time, only cabins with private baths are scheduled to open at the following locations:
Old Faithful Lodge (June 8-Oct. 4)
Old Faithful Snow Lodge (June 8-Oct. 25)
Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel (June 1-Nov. 1)
Lake Yellowstone Hotel (June 17-Oct. 4)
Lake Lodge (June 17-Sept. 2)
Canyon Lodge (June 19-Oct. 12)
CAMPGROUNDS
Xanterra campgrounds are currently scheduled to open as follows:
Madison (June 15-Oct. 18)
Bridge Bay (June 17-Sept. 7)
Grant Village (June 17-Sept. 13)
Canyon (June 19-Sept. 20)
Fishing Bridge RV Park will remain closed through fall of 2021
DINING
Select dining outlets as outlined below will be open with “take out” options only. Based on current public health guidelines, dining room seating and dinner reservations are not available.
Mammoth Hot Springs Area
Terrace Grill (June 1-Oct. 12), take out only food and beverages including beer and wine
Old Faithful Area
Geyser Grill at Snow Lodge (May 22-Oct. 25), take out only food and beverages including beer and wine
Old Faithful Lodge Bake Shop (June 8-Oct. 4), take out only light meals, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages
Old Faithful Lodge Cafeteria (June 8-Oct. 3), take out only food and beverages including beer and wine
Canyon Area
The Eatery at Canyon Lodge (June 19-Oct. 12), take out only food and beverages including beer and wine
Yellowstone Lake Area
Wiley’s Canteen at Lake Lodge (June 17-Oct. 4), take out only food and non-alcoholic beverages
Lake Lodge Lobby Bar (June 17-Oct. 3), take out only beverages including beer, wine, and cocktails
Grant Village Area
Grant Village Dining Room (June 17-Sept. 13), take out only food and beverages including beer and wine
SHOPPING
Select Xanterra gift stores in the following locations will be open, but with controlled access to comply with distancing standards:
Mammoth Hotel (June 1-Oct. 12)
Old Faithful Snow Lodge (May 22-Nov. 1)
Old Faithful Lodge (June 8-Oct. 4)
Lake Yellowst1otel (June 17-Oct. 4)
Canyon Lodge (June 19- Oct. 12)
Lake Lodge (June 17-Oct. 4)
Madison Campground (June 15-Oct. 18)
Tours and activities will be limited to guide boats, boat rentals, backcountry shuttle, and dock slips at the marina, horseback rides at Canyon Lodge Corral, and bike rentals at Old Faithful Snow Lodge. Road-based tours, Scenicruise tours, Stagecoach rides, or the Old West Cookout will not be offered.
