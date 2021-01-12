Last updated: 06:12 PM ET, Tue January 12 2021

Saint Lucia Promoting Winter Travel Deals

Destination & Tourism Brian Major January 12, 2021

Saint Lucia Promoting Winter Travel Deals
“It’s Time for Saint Lucia” offers travel agents stays at the Ladera Resort. (Photo by Brian Major)

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA)’s “It’s Time for Saint Lucia” winter travel promotion is offering travelers discounts of up to 65 percent off stays at more than three dozen participating Saint Lucia hotels, resorts and villas.

Accommodation rate deals, airline packages, bookable on-island activities, dining options and Saint Lucia Covid-19 travel protocols are available on the program’s website.

ADVERTISING

SLTA is also launching a sweepstakes for travel advisors offering cash prizes, free trips and flight credits valued at more than $50,000. Prizes will be presented to the five top-producing advisors based on registered room nights and revenue booked between January 18 and March 20, 2021, for travel through March 31, 2021.

Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Club Med Miches Playa Esmeralda

Club Med’s Flash Sale: Up To 55 Percent Off Through...

A Southwest Airlines plane taking off

gallery icon The Cheapest Routes to Book During Southwest's Spring Sale

Luxury Bahia Principe Ambar

Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts Kicks Off Its First Sale of 2021

Colosseum with clear blue sky and clouds in Rome, Italy

Save Up To 75% Off Tours With TourRadar

Five travel advisor sweepstakes winners will receive a complimentary five-night all-inclusive resort stay for two people, $2,021 cash plus a $221 airline credit. The sweepstakes hotel prizes include stays at Anse Chastanet & Jade Mountain, Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa, Ladera Resort, Sugar Beach – A Viceroy Resort and Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort. Winners will be announced on April 10, 2021.

Travel advisors can register for the sweepstakes beginning January 18, with additional details, including rules and guidelines, available on the registration page. “A majority of travel to Saint Lucia continues to be booked by travel advisors,” said Richard Moss, SLTA’s U.S. senior sales manager.

“We appreciate the time they have invested in learning about our product, which positions them to fully embrace all of the experiences available in our destination,” Moss said. “These offers coupled with attractive prices on American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue and United make this one of the best times to visit our island.”

“The winning advisors will not only receive cash prizes and airline credits, but they will have the opportunity for an all-inclusive visit to some of our most sought-after resorts.”

For more information on St. Lucia

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Brian Major

Brian Major
A glass of wine at a rooftop bar

The Best US Cities for Outdoor Dining During the COVID-19...

Paris’ Iconic Champs-Elysees To Be Transformed

No Cayman Islands Cruises in 2021

Amsterdam Proposes Banning Tourists From Cannabis Coffee Shops

gallery icon Outdoor Adventures on Florida’s Gulf Coast

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS