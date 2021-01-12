Saint Lucia Promoting Winter Travel Deals
Brian Major January 12, 2021
The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA)’s “It’s Time for Saint Lucia” winter travel promotion is offering travelers discounts of up to 65 percent off stays at more than three dozen participating Saint Lucia hotels, resorts and villas.
Accommodation rate deals, airline packages, bookable on-island activities, dining options and Saint Lucia Covid-19 travel protocols are available on the program’s website.
SLTA is also launching a sweepstakes for travel advisors offering cash prizes, free trips and flight credits valued at more than $50,000. Prizes will be presented to the five top-producing advisors based on registered room nights and revenue booked between January 18 and March 20, 2021, for travel through March 31, 2021.
Five travel advisor sweepstakes winners will receive a complimentary five-night all-inclusive resort stay for two people, $2,021 cash plus a $221 airline credit. The sweepstakes hotel prizes include stays at Anse Chastanet & Jade Mountain, Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa, Ladera Resort, Sugar Beach – A Viceroy Resort and Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort. Winners will be announced on April 10, 2021.
Travel advisors can register for the sweepstakes beginning January 18, with additional details, including rules and guidelines, available on the registration page. “A majority of travel to Saint Lucia continues to be booked by travel advisors,” said Richard Moss, SLTA’s U.S. senior sales manager.
“We appreciate the time they have invested in learning about our product, which positions them to fully embrace all of the experiences available in our destination,” Moss said. “These offers coupled with attractive prices on American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue and United make this one of the best times to visit our island.”
“The winning advisors will not only receive cash prizes and airline credits, but they will have the opportunity for an all-inclusive visit to some of our most sought-after resorts.”
