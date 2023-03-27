Southeastern Conference Cities Launch 'Visit the SEC' Pass
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli March 27, 2023
The nation’s best college football conference is now offering something more for fans.
The official Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) from all the cities in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) have launched a collaborative, mobile "Visit the SEC" Pass. Now, fans can get rewarded for visiting their favorite SEC cities.
Travelers can sign up for free at VisitTheSEC.com, as well as on each of the participating DMOs' websites to start earning rewards when they check in at the top restaurants, shops, attractions and more in their favorite college towns.
With more than 150 attractions and local businesses from all SEC cities included, the pass showcases the best of the SEC in an easy, mobile-friendly way. Users will collect points for checking into the different locations on the passport to earn prizes that include a Visit the SEC logo luggage tag, a tailgating bag and even a grand prize of a two-night stay in the SEC destination of the winner's choosing.
The SEC has won 43 national championships overall, the most of any football conference in the country, including the last four, which were won by Georgia, Alabama and LSU. The SEC is also the host of several popular postseason bowl games, including the Peach Bowl in Atlanta and the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.
The Cities of the SEC include Nashville, TN; Lexington, KY; Baton Rouge, LA; Knoxville, TN; Gainesville, FL; Athens, GA; Columbia, SC; Columbia, MO; Bryan-College Station, TX; Tuscaloosa, AL; Fayetteville, AR; Auburn, AL; Starkville, MS; and Oxford, MS.
