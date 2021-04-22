Last updated: 10:35 AM ET, Thu April 22 2021

St. Louis Debuts Celebrity-Fueled Marketing Campaign

Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey April 22, 2021

St Louis, Missouri skyline at dusk
St Louis, Missouri skyline at dusk. (photo via CrackerClips/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

St. Louis is capitalizing on its hometown celebrities – including John Goodman, Sterling K. Brown, Jenna Fischer, Andy Cohen, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Jennifer Lewis, Becky Sauerbrunn and Ozzie Smith – in a marketing campaign to promote the city as a safe and compelling destination to visit in the wake of the pandemic.

Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
New ship leaves Fincantieri shipyard

Costa Unveils Summer 2021 Cruise Program in the Mediterranean

Oia, Santorini, Greece

Greece Plans to Reopen to Tourists on May 15

Spotlight on New York City

New York To Invest $30 Million in Tourism Marketing Campaign

Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn, cruise ship

Seabourn Plans Summer Caribbean Cruises From Barbados

ADVERTISING

In addition to promoting St. Louis, the campaign will also shine a spotlight on destinations located within 30 miles of the city, including Champaign-Springfield-Decatur, Memphis, Paducah-Cape Girardeau, Peoria-Bloomington and Springfield, Mo.

The initiative will run throughout the 2021 calendar year and include television ads, radio and online advertising.

“The campaign is funded by a CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant that was awarded to Explore St. Louis by The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) to support the re-opening of the region’s tourism economy,” Explore St. Louis said.

Matching funds were provided by the Saint Louis Zoo, Six Flags St. Louis, Lodging Hospitality Management, Gateway Arch National Park and Saint Louis Science Center.

“This campaign will be a boost to the local economy as we inspire more people to re-explore all St. Louis has to offer,” said Kathleen “Kitty” Ratcliffe, president of Explore St. Louis.

“We’re very grateful to the EDA and our local partners for the support as we all work together to revitalize tourism in the St. Louis region.”

For more information on St. Louis

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Oia, Santorini, Greece

Greece Plans to Reopen to Tourists on May 15

New York To Invest $30 Million in Tourism Marketing Campaign

Puerto Rico To Fine Travelers Without Proof of COVID-19 Test

Hawaii To Introduce Vaccine Passports on May 11

Mexico Plans to Vaccinate All Adults in Popular Tourism Destinations

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS