The Bahamas Announces Updated Traveler Entry Protocols for Tourism
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli November 01, 2020
The Islands of The Bahamas on Saturday loosened some of its restrictions on tourists, announcing new streamlined entry protocols that will enable travelers to better enjoy their visit.
Those who booked travel under the former protocols that required an RT PCR test taken seven (7) days prior to travel will be permitted to enter The Bahamas with their Bahamas Health Travel Visa and negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result, through November 6, 2020 only.
But effective today, Sunday, Nov. 1, The Bahamas will require all travelers to obtain a COVID-19 RT PCR test five days prior to arrival; apply for a Bahamas Health Travel Visa; take a COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test on day five of the visit, unless day five is also day of departure; complete a daily online health questionnaire for symptom tracking purposes during the duration of your visit; and always wear a face mask and social distance in public places.
In addition, beginning Nov. 14, all visitors will be required to opt-in to mandatory COVID-19 health insurance when applying for their Health Travel Visa. The insurance will cover travelers for the duration of their stay in The Bahamas.
For more information, visit The Bahamas website.
The Bahamas is an archipelago with more than 700 islands and cays, spread over 100,000 square miles, which means conditions and instances of the virus can be different on each of the 16 islands available to welcome visitors. Travelers should check the status of their island destination before making their plans.
Comments
