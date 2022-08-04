The Best Grape Harvest Festivals in Mexico
Mexico's wine regions are getting ready to celebrate the transformation of grapes into wine. Find out about the best harvest festivals in Mexico and enjoy the richness of this beverage.
The Ensenada Grape Harvest Festival is 30 years old. In 2022 they will take place from July 30 to August 21 under the theme: "The sustainability of the wine valleys."
The Comité Provino Baja California is responsible for this festival, considered the largest in Latin America. This region produces the most wine in the country.
For three decades, the festivities have been an opportunity to showcase the goodness of Ensenada's terroir and promote wine culture and the work of 80 winemakers in the region.
"The idea is to relate two concepts that seem to be opposites: conservation and development. That is to watch over the conservation of the environment and promote conscious, intelligent, and sensitive management of natural resources. And thus generate a harmonious development, above all, where the vocation of the area and wine tourism coexist," he explained.
During the festivities, there will be a Wine Show where a B2B business meeting will be organized with the Baja California wine sector.
The tradition of the Wine Show, the event that gave birth to the traditional Wine Harvest Festival, will be maintained. Seventy-eight wineries will participate with tastings of more than 150 wine labels, distributed in bars by grape variety, not a winery. There will also be gastronomic samples from 60 regional restaurants.
Casa Madero, Coahuila
It is the oldest winery in America, so going to the harvest festivities at Hacienda San Lorenzo is a tradition. Don’t miss the tours of the facilities, they offer the traditional treading of grapes. There will also be a pairing dinner with more than 20 options of red, white and rosé wines. During the dinner, there will be an exhibition of the traditional Matachines Dance.
Santo Tomás, Ensenada, Baja California
It was in the cellars of Santo Tomás where the most important wine region in Mexico was born. Over time, it spread to the Valle de Guadalupe, Ojos Negros and San Vicente. Santo Tomás celebrates more than 130 years, so you will be at a traditional Mexican winery. During the party, attendees will be able to taste all four lines of wine.
Cavas Freixenet, Ezequiel Montes, Querétaro
Only 2 hours from Mexico City, you will find Freixenet's Sale Vivé Estate. There it is possible to experience the tradition of the Querétaro wine festivals and participate in the crushing of the grapes. There are also tours of the cellars of this important producer and tastings of its best labels. All in a family atmosphere, full of music, dance and gastronomy.
Quintanilla Winery, San Luis Potosí
On Saturday, August 25, this winery will show the richness of its wines, which include red, white and rosé blends. Although the entity is not yet positioned as one of the best wine regions in the country, during the festivities they seek to promote their wines.
Grape Harvest Festivals: Tierra Adentro, Zacatecas
This region in the center of the country is beginning to position its wines and the Tierra Adentro Winery is revolutionizing wine lovers. During the festivities, which take place on August, it offers tours of its vineyards aboard a train. It also has a cultural pavilion and a special exhibition at the Barrel Museum.
Guanajuato, Winery Tradition
The program of Vendimias 2022 is vast. You can enjoy the spectacle of the grape treading, wine tasting, live music, tours, tasting of their labels, workshops, traditional cuisine, pre-Hispanic ritual, a blessing of the harvest, and much more.
Several wineries will have their own experience. You should visit the Noche Bacanal Romano (Romans Bacanal Night) at Fiesta de la Vendimia at Dos Búhos Winery, San Miguel de Allende on August 20th; Fiesta de la Vendimia at Cuna de Tierra, August 27th or finally Temporada Vi Fiesta de la Vid(a), Octágono Winery on September 3th.
