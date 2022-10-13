The Five Best Areas To Stay in Lima, Peru
Destination & Tourism Juan Antonio (Oso) Oseguera October 13, 2022
Lima, the Peruvian capital, is a vibrant city full of culture, flavor, and nature. Just as it has a vast offer of attractions and experiences for all types of travelers, it also has an endless number of hotels and areas to stay, each with its personality and unique interests. Here are the best places to stay in this bustling city.
Miraflores
This area is one of the most beautiful and exclusive places in Lima. It is located on the city's coast, in the center-south of the town. It is known for its beautiful beaches, unique experiences, and views.
For who is it ideal? It suits gastronomic options, green areas, outdoor activities, nightlife, and security.
Hotel offer: here, there is a little bit of everything, from hostels to mid-range options and luxury hotels.
Price range: the most affordable options (including shared dormitories) cost between 15-50, mid-range hotels between 55-150, and luxury hotels between 165-180+.
Not to be missed:
—Malecon July 28th
—Kennedy Park
—Raimondi and del Amor Parks
—Paragliding
—Pizza Park (live music and gastronomy)
—Hualca Pucllana Ruins
—Amano Museum
—Miraflores Beaches
Historical Center
The oldest part of the city is the gateway to Lima's past. The area was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is home to majestic churches, mansions, plazas, convents, and iconic buildings.
For who is it ideal? For first-time travelers, history and architecture lovers, and those who want to be in the center of it all.
Hotel offer: A little bit of everything, from luxury hotels to chain hotels.
Price range: the most affordable options (including shared dorms) cost less than 50; mid-range hotels, between 50-75; and luxury, between 100-200+.
Not to be missed:
—Plaza Mayor
—Cathedral
—Government Palace
—City Hall
—Aliafa House
—San Francisco Convent
—Basilica of La Merced
—Jiron de la Union Street
—San Martin Square
—Chinatown
Warning: The area can be dangerous at night.
Barranco
Another great place to stay in Lima is Barranco, a bohemian area with budget-friendly accommodations. Located south of Miraflores, Barranco offers excellent nightlife, live music, museums, artists and designers workshops, beaches, and architecture.
For who is it ideal? For those looking for nightlife, culture, art, and affordable lodging.
Hotel offer: mainly mid-range hotels
Price range: most hotels cost between 75 and 130.
Not to be missed:
—Bridge of Sighs
—Barranco Beach
—Peñas (to listen to typical live music)
—Mario Testino Museum
—Museum of Contemporary Art
—Chorrillos
San Isidro
Near Miraflores, San Isidro is the financial heart of Lima. It is an exclusive and elegant area with one of the highest concentrations of fine dining restaurants, luxury shopping, and elite nightlife. At the same time, it is home to prestigious art galleries and peaceful green areas.
For who is it ideal? It is perfect for luxury travelers, foodies, and art lovers. It is also one of the safest areas to stay in Lima.
Hotel offer: mainly luxury hotels, but there are also chain options.
Price range: Mid-range hotels cost between 75-150; and luxury hotels, between 165-200+.
Not to be missed:
—Bosque del Olivar
—Lima Gold Club
—Avenida Conquistadores (luxury stores)
—Huaca Huallamarca
—Arequipa Avenue
Pueblo Libre
Fifteen minutes from downtown, this area is historic, quiet, and authentic, perfect for discovering a more local side of Lima without breaking the bank. Here you will find a wide range of supermarkets and inexpensive restaurants.
For who is it ideal? For backpackers, families, and budget travelers.
Hotel offer: mostly affordable hotels and Airbnb.
Price range: hotels in the area cost between 40 and 75.
Not to be missed:
—Bolivar Square
—National Museum of Archeology, Anthropology, and History
—Larco Museum
—Traditional restaurants
—Ombú de San Martín
—Santa Maria Magdalena Church
Other good choices of areas to stay in Lima are El Callao, part of the metropolitan area, ideal for beach lovers; Santiago de Surco, a residential area known for its shopping malls and green places; and San Miguel, with the famous Park of Legends and the archaeological site of Maranga.
These are the best areas to stay in Lima. If you want to know more about this extraordinary destination, visit its official website.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Lima, Peru
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Juan Antonio (Oso) Oseguera
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS