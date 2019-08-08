Tourism to Peru Is on the Rise
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff August 08, 2019
A new report shows that tourism to Peru is on the rise. More than 2.7 million foreign tourists visited Peru in 2018 with vacationing being the number one reason they visited.
According to the Foreign Tourist Profile (PTE) study prepared for PROMPERU, the number of tourists traveling to Peru for vacation grew by 8 percent in 2018 over 2017, with a total of more than 2.5 million foreign visitors.
Business travel and visitors coming to see family also grew by 15 percent and 12 percent, respectively.
The report also detailed the destinations driving tourism to the country. The top five places for vacationers during 2018 were Lima (68 percent), Cusco (51 percent) and Tacna (33 percent).
Spending by visitors also grew in 2018. The 2018 PTE revealed that the average amount of money foreign vacationers spent in Peru increased from $988 in 2017 to $1,013 in 2018.
This increase was driven by younger travelers spending more in the country. Fifteen to 24 years olds increased spending from $652 to $955 in 2018 and 25 to 40 years olds increased the amount they spent from $819 to $971 over the same time period.
In 2017, vacationers visited for an average of nine days. That number also increased in 2018, during which the average length of a visitor’s stay was 10 days. Travelers also visited an average of three different destinations within the country during their stay.
One of the biggest drivers of visitation to the country was an increase in online sales of vacation packages to the country. Thirty-two percent of foreign vacationers purchased their package this way and 55 percent bought at least one service online.
