Last updated: 12:02 PM ET, Wed August 07 2019

Tourists Face Potential Fines for Sitting on Rome's Spanish Steps

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke August 07, 2019

Spanish Steps and Trinita dei Monti church, Rome, Italy
PHOTO: Spanish Steps and Trinita dei Monti church, Rome, Italy. (photo via Vladislav Zolotov/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Tourists could be fined as much as $280 for sitting on Rome's iconic Spanish Steps in the wake of controversial new measures being enforced by local authorities to combat overtourism and unruly behavior.

Visitors could also be billed up to $450 for leaving the UNESCO World Heritage Site dirty or damaged.

Unsurprisingly, the new regulation is facing plenty of criticism.

MORE Destination & Tourism
Downtown Nashville, Tennessee skyline

Nashville Receives $7 Billion in Visitor Spending

Yokohama Beach, Oahu, Hawaii

gallery icon 10 Beaches in Hawaii You Need to Know More About

Royal Court Investiture at the Aloha Festivals

E Komo Mai: Aloha Festivals Welcome Everyone to Celebrate

"We agree that people shouldn’t 'camp out' and eat on the steps of monuments, as rubbish gets left behind," Tommaso Tanzilli, a director at the Rome unit of Federalberghi, the Italian hotels association, told The Guardian. "But criminalizing people for sitting down, especially if they are elderly, is a little exaggerated."

The monument opened in the mid-1720s but underwent a nearly $1.7 million restoration as recently as 2016.

"The Rome city center is an area protected by UNESCO, so clearly our center is our business ticket," Mayor Virginia Raggi told the Associated Press earlier this year, adding that there'll be "zero tolerance for those marring our city."

The city has also implemented bans on eating and drinking near famous fountains in recent years.

Elsewhere in Italy, tourists also face potentially harsh penalties in Venice, where a pair of German tourists were recently busted and kicked out of the city for using a portable stove on the steps of the famous Rialto Bridge.

For more information on Rome, Italy

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Downtown Nashville, Tennessee skyline

Nashville Receives $7 Billion in Visitor Spending

gallery icon 10 Beaches in Hawaii You Need to Know More About

E Komo Mai: Aloha Festivals Welcome Everyone to Celebrate

US Virgin Islands Bans Sunscreens Questioned by FDA

Visit Florida Launches New Eco-Friendly Travel Hub Online

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS