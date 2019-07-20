Last updated: 12:11 PM ET, Sat July 20 2019

US Issues Travel Ban to Parts of Peru

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli July 20, 2019

Machu Picchu Alpaca
Machu Picchu remains a safe area in Peru despite a new travel advisory for Americans. (Courtesy of Cox & Kings)

The U.S. State Department has re-issued a travel advisory to parts of Peru, warning Americans not to travel to certain areas of the South American country.

The advisory comes ahead of two big athletic events in the country involving U.S. athletes, coaches, trainers and fans.

Peru will host the Pan American Games from July 26 to August 11, and the Parapan American Games from August 23 to September 1.

“U.S. citizens should be aware major events are a prime opportunity for thieves and other criminal elements to prey upon unsuspecting tourists,” the State Dept. said in its advisory warning.

Several areas are now considered off-limits. They include:

—The Colombian-Peruvian border area in the Loreto Region due to crime.

—The Valley of the Apurímac, Ene and Mantaro Rivers (VRAEM), including areas within the Departments of Ayacucho, Cusco, Huancavelica, and Junin, due to crime and terrorism.

—The popular area of Machu Picchu remains safe.

—Crime, including petty theft, carjackings, muggings, assaults, and violent crime, is a concern in Peru, and can occur during daylight hours, despite the presence of many witnesses,” the State Dept. noted. “The risk of crime increases after hours and outside the capital city of Lima where more organized criminal groups have been known to use roadblocks to rob victims.”

U.S. government personnel cannot travel freely throughout Peru for security reasons.

Rich Thomaselli
