Visit California Launches ‘Dreaming On In California’ Campaign

PHOTO: Golden Gate Bridge at sunset, San Francisco, California, USA (photo via bluejayphoto / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Visit California has announced a new campaign in anticipation of the state’s full reopening on June 15, 2021.

Dreaming on in California encourages visitors to share their stories of postponed dreams, skipped plans and canceled celebrations from 2020 at VisitCalifornia.com/DreamingOn for the chance to make them come true this year.

“California has been the backdrop for countless ‘Dream Big’ moments and epic adventures,” said Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California. “Last year, the right thing to do was focus on keeping people healthy and well, but now it’s time to safely reopen our destinations and jumpstart memory-making with ultimate California experiences.”

A week of experiences will take place June 21-25, 2021, and, for a select group, create unforgettable memories of life’s most important celebrations.

Experiences for those individuals selected include:

—10 elopements in a single day at the California Pop-Up Wedding Chapel in Napa Valley, one of California’s top destination wedding locales.

—Reuniting family members for a special night out at a San Diego Padres game at Petco Park.

—An unbelievable sunset meal to make up missed milestone celebrations.

—Ultimate customized family road trips and exclusive experiences at many of California’s iconic attractions across the state.

In order to possibly be one of those selected, visitors can take a survey including the major milestone, celebration or other life happening they postponed or missed in 2020, why it was important and with whom they planned to share those special moments.

Those who share their stories are encouraged to upload photos and share their social handles or links to videos that tell their experience.

The Dreaming On portal is open for submissions through 11:59 p.m. on May 24.

“California is all about the power of possibility,” Beteta said. “Looking ahead to this summer and beyond, we know anything is possible and can’t wait to help people make up for these missed moments in ways bigger than they ever imagined.”

