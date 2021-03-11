Visit Orlando Hosts First-of-Its-Kind Experiential Virtual Travel Show
Destination & Tourism March 11, 2021
WHY IT RATES: Orlando is introducing a new way for consumers to connect with the ‘Theme Park Capital of the World’ through a first-of-its-kind, free online event where they can virtually connect with representatives from Orlando’s must-see parks, attractions, accommodations and activities; with special booking deals and even vacations giveaways thrown into the bargain. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
With 84 percent of U.S. travelers planning a vacation this year, Visit Orlando, the official association for Orlando—in partnership with its theme parks and other partners—will host Orlando's first live virtual travel show—a first-of-its-kind. Taking place on Thursday, March 25 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. (EST), consumers will learn, plan and save in a fun, interactive way.
The free event, "The Wonder Awaits You!" An Orlando Virtual Travel Experience, will feature experiential main stage presentations from Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando and LEGOLAND Florida, and a virtual trade show element will connect consumers to over 40 destination partners, ranging from theme parks and attractions to hotels and more—all offering special "show deals".
"Knowing there is a lot of pent-up demand for travel this year, we wanted to create a one-stop experience for visitors to plan their 'bucket list' summer vacation and feel confident they'll be visiting a destination that takes safety seriously," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO for Visit Orlando. "Our virtual travel experience has elements for both adults and families to enjoy, including sneak peeks into what's new at the theme parks, fun games, themed photo opps, new safety measures and, of course, answers to their vacation planning questions."
Event elements include:
—Main Stage – Hear about Orlando's theme parks, attractions and local hot spots.
—Experience Village – Chat with experts from Orlando's attractions and resorts.
Attendees can access time-sensitive "show deals" and have a chance to win prizes, including:
— Walt Disney World Resort Vacation Package
— Universal Orlando Resort Vacation Package
— SeaWorld Orlando Vacation Package
— Flights to Orlando from Spirit Airlines
Consumers can sign up for the live virtual event online, and registered attendees can access it on-demand for three days following.
For more information, visit visitorlando.com/virtual-travel-show/.
SOURCE: Visit Orlando press release.
