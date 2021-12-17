What Travelers Need to Know About Quito, Ecuador Right Now
Destination & Tourism TravelPulse Staff December 17, 2021
Quito is an emerging destination that should really be on every traveler's radar.
The rich culture, great history, growing gastronomy scene and of course the beautiful scenery make the capital of Ecuador a place well worth exploring.
In this video, Quito Tourism's Cristina Rivadeneira shares what travelers need to know about Quito - from the current entry requirements and COVID-19 protocols to how the destination is recovering from the pandemic. Rivadeneira also discusses the top attractions in the region as well.
