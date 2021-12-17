Last updated: 03:40 PM ET, Fri December 17 2021

What Travelers Need to Know About Quito, Ecuador Right Now

Destination & Tourism TravelPulse Staff December 17, 2021

Get to Know Quito, Ecuador: One-on-One with Quito Tourism’s Cristina Rivadeneira

Quito is an emerging destination that should really be on every traveler's radar.

The rich culture, great history, growing gastronomy scene and of course the beautiful scenery make the capital of Ecuador a place well worth exploring.

In this video, Quito Tourism's Cristina Rivadeneira shares what travelers need to know about Quito - from the current entry requirements and COVID-19 protocols to how the destination is recovering from the pandemic. Rivadeneira also discusses the top attractions in the region as well.

