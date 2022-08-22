What’s New in Montréal?
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz August 22, 2022
The French-speaking city of Montréal hasn’t slowed in its development of new and more sustainable attractions and travel offerings these past two years. As the host of last week’s 2023 Virtuoso Symposium, the city is poised to become a powerhouse of Canadian tourism. Curious to learn some reasons why?
Sustainability Developments
Montréal has its very own Sustainable Destination Strategy in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Its destination marketing organization, Tourisme Montréal, is one of the first DMOs in the world to offer visitors the ability to calculate their own carbon footprint during their stay, and offer ways to offset it. The city also recently renewed its Bronze-level EIC SES Certification, which is a set of standards for hosting environmentally friendly events.
Newly opened after a large renovation in 2020, the Biodôme de Montréal is part of the largest natural sciences museum complex in the nation and is home to 2,500 animal species and over 800 plant species, making it a blend between a botanical garden and a zoo, with a focus on promoting environmental conservation.
The Parc Jean-Drapeau is currently undergoing an eco-friendly renovation, with a riverside promenade, a space dedicated to the wetlands environment, and more.
The Royalmount is a larger sustainable development project opening in 2023. The neighborhood is expected to have accommodations, green spaces and shops and restaurants and to be completely carbon neutral.
New Attractions
Montréal is a creative city, full of the vibrancy of a university city and a major economic hub. As such, it’s home to several annual festivals celebrating diversity, from Nuits d’Afrique to Italian Week and more. Tourisme Montréal and Indigenous Tourism Quebec have recently partnered to promote Indigenous history and contemporary culture.
Its art culture is also booming, with several exhibits being held in the city. The McCord Museum is hosting the city native JJ Levine’s Queer Photographs exhibit through September 18, 2022. The Pointe-à-Callière Montréal Archaeology and History Complex is holding the VIKINGS—Dragons of the Northern Seas exhibit through October 10, 2022.
Another must-see is AURA at the Notre-Dame Basilica of Montréal, a stunning light-mapping display in the historic basilica that makes the attraction even more beautiful.
New Accommodations
New Accommodations are also enjoying buzz in the city.
The Homewood Suites by Hilton Montréal Downtown is located within historic Chinatown, offering modern suites and rooms with two restaurants, including a rooftop terrace. Another great option is the newly opened Hyatt Place Montréal Downtown.
For a more historic stay, the Hyatt Centric Hôtel Gare Viger will be a perfect option when it opens in November 2022. Located within the Place Viger building between Old Montréal and its newer Quartier des Spectacles, it will offer a great location from which to explore the city.
A luxurious stay in Montréal can be found at the Vogue Hotel Montréal Downtown. A 5-star Curio Collection by Hilton property, it’s located in the Golden Square Mile, an elegant area of the city famous for its luxury shopping experiences.
New Foodie Offerings
An update on Montréal’s offerings is never complete without mentioning its food. The city offers over 1000 restaurants and bars, and its cultural diversity plays into its foodie offerings. Considered the culinary capital of Canada, its DMO has partnered with the city to create its very own Montréal Gastronomy Office to promote and support local restaurants.
One thing to know about the city is that it loves its terrasses, or outdoor patios. Whether they be on the street or on top of a skyscraper, travelers can enjoy getting a breath of fresh air with their drinks and food.
There are always new openings and unique restaurant concepts, like unique food fusions and restaurants located in repurposed buildings. One such new opening is the exclusive Yoko Luna, a deluxe supper club experience celebrating innovative Asian cuisine.
Curious about Montréal’s other attractions? Visit Tourisme Montréal’s website to learn more, receive travel planning tips and more.
