Last updated: 12:42 PM ET, Tue November 10 2020

Where Americans Are Traveling This Thanksgiving

Destination & Tourism Allianz Global Assistance Patrick Clarke November 10, 2020

Sunset in Cancun. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/Jonathan Ross)
PHOTO: Sunset in Cancun. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/Jonathan Ross)

Mexico will continue to draw more Americans for Thanksgiving than any other international destination, according to Allianz Partners’ Top 10 Thanksgiving Destination Index released Tuesday.

Beloved tourist hotspots south of the border, Cancun, San Jose Del Cabo and Puerto Vallarta are the top three international destinations for Americans traveling this holiday, respectively, followed by Oranjestad, Aruba; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Santiago, Dominican Republic; Montego Bay, Jamaica; Providenciales, Turks and Caicos; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and Havana, Cuba.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Holiday Travel
Traveler with Santa hat in airport

New Research Reveals Americans Intentions for Holiday Travel

JetBlue Airlplane (Photo via JetBlue)

JetBlue Adds New Routes to Answer Thanksgiving Holiday Demand

Holidays at Walt Disney World

WATCH: Holiday Decor Time-Lapse Video at Magic Kingdom Park

Christmas tree in front of an airport departures board.

Mexico and Caribbean Top the List of 2020 Holiday Travel...

Universal, Orlando, Resort

Universal Orlando Reveals Lineup for Its 2020 Holiday Celebration

This year's list is unique in that the entire top 10 internationally are beach destinations. Unsurprisingly given the circumstances, European favorites like London and Paris are nowhere to be found this year amid crippling travel restrictions put in place due to COVID-19.

Domestically, Seattle has climbed six spots to number one, surpassing New York City, which has also been hit hard by travel restrictions and quarantine requirements in the time of coronavirus.

Trailing Seattle and NYC are Los Angeles, Dallas, Boston, Orlando, Phoenix, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta and Las Vegas. In the Midwest, Chicago and Detroit are noticeably absent from this year's list.

"Whatever holiday travel plan you make, checking the box on travel insurance is a smart decision to protect your investment," said Daniel Durazo, director of marketing and communications for Allianz Partners, in a statement accompanying Tuesday's release. "Planning ahead can ease your mind during an often stressful time of year."

While many might be understandably hesitant to leave home this Thanksgiving, travel is in fact safe and there are myriad ways you can protect yourself while traveling this winter. It starts with packing a mask.

For more information on Allianz Global Assistance, United States, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Los Cabos Tourism

Reap the Rewards of Becoming a Los Cabos Specialist

Los Cabos Tourism Board

New Research Reveals Americans Intentions for Holiday Travel

Disturbing Incident at Yellowstone Lands Two Tourists in Jail

New York Couple Arrested for Violating Quarantine in Hawaii

New Report Sheds Light on When Destinations Might Reopen

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS