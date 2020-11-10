Where Americans Are Traveling This Thanksgiving
Destination & Tourism Allianz Global Assistance Patrick Clarke November 10, 2020
Mexico will continue to draw more Americans for Thanksgiving than any other international destination, according to Allianz Partners’ Top 10 Thanksgiving Destination Index released Tuesday.
Beloved tourist hotspots south of the border, Cancun, San Jose Del Cabo and Puerto Vallarta are the top three international destinations for Americans traveling this holiday, respectively, followed by Oranjestad, Aruba; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Santiago, Dominican Republic; Montego Bay, Jamaica; Providenciales, Turks and Caicos; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and Havana, Cuba.
This year's list is unique in that the entire top 10 internationally are beach destinations. Unsurprisingly given the circumstances, European favorites like London and Paris are nowhere to be found this year amid crippling travel restrictions put in place due to COVID-19.
Domestically, Seattle has climbed six spots to number one, surpassing New York City, which has also been hit hard by travel restrictions and quarantine requirements in the time of coronavirus.
Trailing Seattle and NYC are Los Angeles, Dallas, Boston, Orlando, Phoenix, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta and Las Vegas. In the Midwest, Chicago and Detroit are noticeably absent from this year's list.
"Whatever holiday travel plan you make, checking the box on travel insurance is a smart decision to protect your investment," said Daniel Durazo, director of marketing and communications for Allianz Partners, in a statement accompanying Tuesday's release. "Planning ahead can ease your mind during an often stressful time of year."
While many might be understandably hesitant to leave home this Thanksgiving, travel is in fact safe and there are myriad ways you can protect yourself while traveling this winter. It starts with packing a mask.
