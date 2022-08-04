Where to See Baby Turtles in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Puerto Vallarta has turtle camps. In each one, it is possible to release turtles in the company of the whole family.
It is impressive to witness the release of a sea turtle hatchling in Puerto Vallarta. It is thrilling to see the movement of this little reptile, taking its first steps while enjoying the beautiful sunset and the crystalline beaches of the Mexican Pacific. It will undoubtedly become an unforgettable moment for the whole family.
Hundreds of sea turtles of different species arrive on the beaches of Puerto Vallarta to lay their eggs, as they do every year. The shells begin to break amd dozens of hatchlings make their way to the sea and thus, crossing the waves, begin their adventure around the world.
In Puerto Vallarta, there is the possibility of accompanying a baby turtle to the sea since there are different turtle camps where it is possible to participate in the release or be a spectator. This tourist destination has become one of the most important in Mexico for preserving these beautiful reptiles.
Find in this list sites to release turtles:
Boca de Tomates Turtle Camp: This site is dedicated to turtle conservation and is open to receive all those interested. It is possible to help with the release in the company of the whole family.
Hotel Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa: This hotel, considered an icon in the destination, commits sea turtles, which is why it has a biologist. He guides and supervises the release of these magnificent reptiles to live a wonderful moment with great responsibility.
Ecotours Vallarta: The tour company has an outstanding commitment to the environment. The company offers the opportunity to live this release experience, in which a specialized guide will accompany visitors. This guide will talk about the biology and ecology of sea turtles. In addition, each attendee will be able to create their own turtle nest.
Wildlife Connection: This organization offers the opportunity to visit the official camp of the national sea turtle protection program, where you can contribute to the conservation of this beautiful species. During sunset, together with cetacean specialists, the turtle release begins.
Hotel Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta: Guests or attendees will be able to observe the process of releasing sea turtles. Meanwhile, trained personnel supervise that no one enters the sea at the release site for 20 minutes.
If during your stay in Puerto Vallarta you find a sea turtle, it is crucial to keep a distance of approximately 10 meters, do not take pictures with a flash, and, above all, do not disturb them since this may interrupt their nesting.
The olive ridley turtle (Lepidochelys olivacea) is the most common species in the region. Also, the leatherback (Dermochelys coriacea), black (Chelonia mydas agassizii), and hawksbill (Eretmochelys imbricata) are the ones that choose Puerto Vallarta every year as their natural oasis to lay their eggs and give life to their hatchlings.
In this critical tourist destination, it is possible to find from 70 to 230 nests on average, depending on the camp, releasing from 60 to 500 sea turtles daily.
The green pearl of the Mexican Pacific has positioned itself as a tourist destination committed to the conservation and preservation of sea turtles. Releasing turtles is just one of the many ecotourism activities in this beautiful port from the second half of June through December.
