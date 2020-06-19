WHO Declares Caribbean Island Anguilla Free of COVID-19
June 19, 2020
Anguilla is now officially categorized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as having “no cases” of COVID-19.
As part of the continual review of COVID-19 cases, Anguilla’s Ministry of Health was notified on June 16 that Anguilla’s classification was changed from “sporadic cases” to “no cases.” The change is reflected in the WHO’s situation report published on June 18, 2020.
This is an important milestone and a major achievement for Anguilla,” said Anguilla Tourist Board in a statement. “The Ministry of Health and the Government of Anguilla expressed their sincere appreciation and congratulation to the people of Anguilla for this remarkable achievement and appealed for their continued cooperation moving forward.”
The island’s borders remain closed to commercial international traffic through June 30.
As the government gradually starts to reopen the borders, officials are encouraging the community to continue to practice safety measures in place over the last few months.
This includes staying home if unwell, hand and respiratory hygiene and maintaining a physical distance of at least three feet from other people, especially those with respiratory symptoms such as coughing and sneezing. The statement said these practices are the “new normal” and must be maintained for the foreseeable future.
