WTTC Welcomes European Travel Initiative to Restart Travel
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff May 14, 2020
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has shown support for the European initiative to restart travel during the summer of 2020.
The European Commission’s Tourism & Transport Package has been designed to ensure a coordinated approach at a European level, to ease restrictive measures and restore mobility.
“We are delighted that the European Commission recognizes the strategic importance of the Travel & Tourism sector, not only to the European economy but also to boost jobs,” said Gloria Guevara, WTTC president and CEO. “Its initiative acknowledges the sector is in a critical situation, which needs a long-term pathway to recovery.”
Guevara encouraged member states to follow the guidelines.
“We fully support the European Commission’s stance on quarantines and agree these should not be necessary if appropriate and effective containment measures are in place at departure and arrival points for flights, ferries, cruises, road and rail transport,” she said.
“We urge Member States to carefully reflect before deciding whether arrivals need to self-isolate as this would be a major deterrent to travel and put those countries at a competitive disadvantage. We call on governments to find alternative solutions rather than maintaining or introducing arrival quarantine measures, as part of post-pandemic travel restrictions. Once a traveler is tested and confirmed as safe to travel, further restrictions such as quarantines should not be necessary.”
Guevara also pointed out that these measures will help save tourism jobs.
“Our research shows at least 6.4 million jobs are impacted across the EU, and in order to save these jobs and protect the livelihoods of millions of people, we must learn from the past and ensure a coordinated approach between the public and private sector,” she noted.
The WTTC has also released its own set of measures to restart the tourism sector to rebuild confidence and promote safe travel once restrictions are lifted.
