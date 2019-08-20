CCRA Travel Commerce Network Introduces Benefits Program
Host Agency & Consortia CCRA August 20, 2019
WHY IT RATES: CCRA Travel Commerce Network has introduced a new benefits program that is available exclusively to TRUE network members. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
CCRA Travel Commerce Network today announced a brand new benefits program, available exclusively to TRUE Network members, provided by National Insurance Specialists: The Voluntary Benefits Program.
“CCRA is always looking for valuable benefits to offer our TRUE Network members that fulfill the needs our travel advisors and agency owners have communicated in our member surveys and polls,” said Dic Marxen, president and CEO of CCRA. “We are thrilled to announce these valuable new benefits, featuring: affordability with low group rates negotiated based on the buying power of the TRUE Network; convenience of no checks to write as premiums are paid via the participant's banking institution; and outstanding value as these benefits supplement any other insurance members may have.”
Voluntary Benefits Program for TRUE Network Members Open Enrollment is now through August 31, 2019. Additionally, new TRUE members always have 30-days from their initial start date to enroll in The Voluntary Benefits Program.
The TRUE Network Voluntary Benefits Program includes:
MDLIVE Telemedicine
This plan is a quick, simple and easy way to visit a doctor in minutes. Enrollees get access to quality healthcare without ever leaving their home, job or wherever they are.
Dental Insurance
This dental plan includes a valuable feature that allows qualifying plan participants to carryover part of their unused annual maximum. A participant earns dental rewards by submitting at least one claim for dental expenses incurred during the benefit year, while staying at or under the threshold amount for benefits received for that year.
Accident Insurance
Having an accident doesn’t just hurt—it can also damage finances. Medical insurance will cover some of the expenses but will leave the injured to foot the bills for copays and deductible. Those can add up fast, especially if they’re unable to work as they recover. That’s where Group Accident insurance comes in: It helps protect the injured person's bank account from the out-of-pocket expenses that can come with an injury—whether coping with a broken arm or recovering from a serious car accident.
Critical Illness Insurance
Group Critical Illness insurance helps fill the gap caused by these out-of-pocket costs, creating a financial safety net for you and your family.
Vision
This benefit includes eyeglasses, including new frames every year! Over 2,000 free frame styles and top brand names at 50 percetn off available. Plus, enrollees enjoy low copays and discounts on lenses plus FREE UV protection, anti-glare/scratch, tint, computer lens upgrades, and easy online ordering.
Additional details can be accessed online at the TRUE Network member website.
SOURCE: CCRA press release.
